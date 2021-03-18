During the last session, Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s traded shares were 7,204,761, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.03% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ASXC share is $6.95, that puts it down -72.46% from that peak though still a striking +93.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $937.33 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ASXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC): Trading Information

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) registered a 2.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.82% in intraday trading to $4.42- this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.68%, and it has moved by -21.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 544.8%. The short interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) is 6.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.45, which implies a decline of -64.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.45 and $1.45 respectively. As a result, ASXC is trading at a discount of -64.02% off the target high and -64.02% off the low.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.6%. While earnings are projected to return 90.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.43 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $891.88 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,496,006 shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $935Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 577.95 Thousand, or about 0.4% of the stock, which is worth about $361.22 Thousand.