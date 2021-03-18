During the recent session, Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s traded shares were 1,118,357, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $10.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AACQ share is $14.01, that puts it down -34.71% from that peak though still a striking +7.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.57. The company’s market capitalization is $939.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 Million shares over the past three months.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AACQ has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ): Trading Information

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.57% in intraday trading to $10.78 this Friday, Mar 12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by -18.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -2.21%. The short interest in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) is 623.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 235.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 188.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, AACQ is trading at a discount of 188.46% off the target high and 188.46% off the low.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 Million shares, is of Periscope Capital Inc.’s that is approximately 3.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Artius Acquisition Inc. (AACQ) shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 850,379 shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 317.01 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $3.37 Million.