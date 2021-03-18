During the last session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s traded shares were 2,330,212, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.25% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the AQB share is $13.32, that puts it down -69.25% from that peak though still a striking +79.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.6. The company’s market capitalization is $558.29 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.68 Million shares over the past three months.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AQB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB): Trading Information

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) registered a 8.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.32% in intraday trading to $8.14- this Wednesday, Mar 17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.11%, and it has moved by -8.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.16%. The short interest in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) is 1.85 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 90.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, AQB is trading at a discount of 90.6% off the target high and 90.6% off the low.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares have gone up +89.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.44% against 7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.5% this quarter and then jump 54.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4235.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $980Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $7Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4042.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.2%. While earnings are projected to return 31.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Biggest Investors

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.26%, with the float percentage being 54.18%. Third Security, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.22 Million shares (or 50.31% of all shares), a total value of $159.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.64 Million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 23.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 8,521,917 shares. This amounts to just over 23.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 923.58 Thousand, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $8.09 Million.