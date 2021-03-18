During the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 5,185,484, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.97% or $1.91. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $69.89, that puts it down -39.56% from that peak though still a striking +95.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.2. The company’s market capitalization is $4.49 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.67 Million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. JMIA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA): Trading Information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a 3.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.24% in intraday trading to $52.30 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.59%, and it has moved by -15.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.11%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 10.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.05 day(s) to cover.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Jumia Technologies AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares have gone up +539.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.18% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -10.4% this quarter and then fall -22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.7 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.41 Million by the end of May 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.66 Million and $33.19 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -9.1% and then jump by 27.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 38.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Biggest Investors

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.68%, with the float percentage being 32.71%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.96 Million shares (or 10.06% of all shares), a total value of $361.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $91.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6,724,836 shares. This amounts to just over 7.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 Million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $79.51 Million.