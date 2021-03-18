During the recent session, Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s traded shares were 1,690,734, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check, the stock’s price was $23.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.18% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the PSTG share is $29.53, that puts it down -27.67% from that peak though still a striking +62.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.57. The company’s market capitalization is $6.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PSTG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG): Trading Information

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) registered a -3.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.18% in intraday trading to $24.60 this Tuesday, Mar 16, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.5%, and it has moved by -14.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.08%. The short interest in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is 15.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.55, which implies an increase of 27.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $35 respectively. As a result, PSTG is trading at a discount of 51.32% off the target high and -9.21% off the low.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pure Storage, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares have gone up +56.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.74% against -10.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -200% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $405.88 Million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $457.99 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $349.4 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.3%. While earnings are projected to return -3.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 54.38% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Biggest Investors

Pure Storage, Inc. insiders own 7.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.53%, with the float percentage being 92.75%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 336 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 41.16 Million shares (or 15.09% of all shares), a total value of $930.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.23 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $502.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 20,365,739 shares. This amounts to just over 7.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $476.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.33 Million, or about 5.25% of the stock, which is worth about $324.09 Million.