In the last trading session, 3,317,118 shares of the Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $335.08, and it changed around -$14.92 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.81 Billion. ZM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $588.84, offering almost -75.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $102, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.56% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 Million.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM): Trading Information

Although ZM has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $357.4 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0205 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $488.76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $375 and a high of $610. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +82.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) projections and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.96 percent over the past six months and at a 7.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +390% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.05% per year for the next five years.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. shares, and 57.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.73%. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock is held by 1153 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.8% of the shares, which is about 13.5 Million shares worth $4.55 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.92% or 11.76 Million shares worth $3.97 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5213968 shares worth $1.76 Billion, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.77 Million shares worth around $934.37 Million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.