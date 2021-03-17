In the last trading session, 1,259,330 shares of the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.46, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.23 Million. CTIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.37, offering almost -240.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.58% since then. We note from Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 322.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 Million.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTIB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yunhong CTI Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB): Trading Information

Although CTIB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.62- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still up 0.1604 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 163.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 44.91 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 184.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTIB is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +184.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 184.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.6%. Yunhong CTI Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -9.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30% per year for the next five years.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.38% of Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares, and 3.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.64%. Yunhong CTI Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 161.27 Thousand shares worth $277.38 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.8% or 46.06 Thousand shares worth $79.22 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.