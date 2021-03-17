In today’s recent session, 4,535,570 shares of the Yamana Gold Inc.(NYSE:AUY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31 Billion. AUY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.02, offering almost -54.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.81% since then. We note from Yamana Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.08 Million.

Yamana Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AUY as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Yamana Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY): Trading Information Today

Instantly AUY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.58- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0249 over the last five days. On the other hand, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 61.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUY is forecast to be at a low of $4.75 and a high of $9.44. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +108.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $431.81 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. to make $480.71 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $403.5 Million and $428.1 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.04%. Yamana Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.04% per year for the next five years.

AUY Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.07. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.85% per year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares, and 53.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.94%. Yamana Gold Inc. stock is held by 468 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.1% of the shares, which is about 116.63 Million shares worth $665.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.88% or 27.76 Million shares worth $158.52 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 56099290 shares worth $320.33 Million, making up 5.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 48.21 Million shares worth around $275.28 Million, which represents about 5% of the total shares outstanding.