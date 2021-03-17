In the last trading session, 1,337,227 shares of the WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.01, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.6 Million. WKEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.49, offering almost -163.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.37% since then. We note from WISeKey International Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 469.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.78 Million.
WISeKey International Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WKEY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY): Trading Information
Instantly WKEY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.94- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0987 over the last five days. On the other hand, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is -0.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.82 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day (s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WKEY is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.
WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. WISeKey International Holding AG earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares, and 0.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.52%. WISeKey International Holding AG stock is held by 4 institutions, with Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 16.6 Thousand shares worth $117.69 Thousand.
Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.06% or 15.9 Thousand shares worth $112.73 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
