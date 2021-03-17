In today’s recent session, 1,220,805 shares of the Vonage Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:VG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.12, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.03 Billion. VG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.72, offering almost -29.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.51% since then. We note from Vonage Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 Million.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Vonage Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG): Trading Information Today

Although VG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.62 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.0215 over the last five days. On the other hand, Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VG is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) projections and forecasts

Vonage Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +20.97 percent over the past six months and at a 41.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $317.13 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. to make $330.15 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $297.46 Million and $310.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.1%. Vonage Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -82.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.68% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, and 92.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.23%. Vonage Holdings Corp. stock is held by 351 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 12.79% of the shares, which is about 31.87 Million shares worth $410.3 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.8% or 24.42 Million shares worth $314.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 11663309 shares worth $150.17 Million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 11.54 Million shares worth around $148.59 Million, which represents about 4.63% of the total shares outstanding.