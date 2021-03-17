In today’s recent session, 2,944,523 shares of the Puyi Inc.(NASDAQ:PUYI) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around $1.8 or 0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $422.2 Million. PUYI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.11, offering almost -30.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.7% since then. We note from Puyi Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.15 Million.

Puyi Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PUYI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI): Trading Information Today

Instantly PUYI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 34.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.11- on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.1491 over the last five days. On the other hand, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

Puyi Inc. (PUYI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Puyi Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.