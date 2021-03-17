In the last trading session, 1,523,609 shares of the Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.26, and it changed around -$1.46 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $862.99 Million. MWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.99, offering almost -61.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.31% since then. We note from Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MWK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK): Trading Information

Although MWK has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $39.77 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.76% year-to-date, but still down -0.1705 over the last five days. On the other hand, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) is -0.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MWK is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) projections and forecasts

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +285.48 percent over the past six months and at a -99.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +69.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.37 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. to make $95.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $25.63 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -80.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.97% of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. shares, and 17.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.74%. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Avory & Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 736.46 Thousand shares worth $12.67 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.09% or 456.75 Thousand shares worth $7.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 251864 shares worth $4.33 Million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 184.86 Thousand shares worth around $3.18 Million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.