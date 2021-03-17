In the last trading session, 1,184,165 shares of the VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.39, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.32 Million. VYNE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.4, offering almost -94.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.87% since then. We note from VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 882.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 Million.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VYNE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE): Trading Information

Instantly VYNE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.65- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0679 over the last five days. On the other hand, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is -0.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 151.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNE is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +441.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) projections and forecasts

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +11.97 percent over the past six months and at a -53.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +88.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 92.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 153.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.51 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. to make $10.59 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.18 Million and $2.42 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 198.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 337.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.5%. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Biggest Investors

Blackrock Inc., with 5.84% or 3Million shares worth $18.94 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1141903 shares worth $7.22 Million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 827.53 Thousand shares worth around $6.55 Million, which represents about 1.61% of the total shares outstanding.