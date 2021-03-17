In the last trading session, 2,307,209 shares of the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) were traded, and its beta was -1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $233.06 Million. VTVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.75, offering almost -64.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.17% since then. We note from vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 857.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.44 Million.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTVT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT): Trading Information

Instantly VTVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.00- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.55% year-to-date, but still up 0.17 over the last five days. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.52 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 133.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTVT is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +159.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 107.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) projections and forecasts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +52.11 percent over the past six months and at a 194.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +76.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -61%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect vTv Therapeutics Inc. to make $1Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $8Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9900%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.2%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.38% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 717.35 Thousand shares worth $1.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.76% or 440.34 Thousand shares worth $819.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 536812 shares worth $998.47 Thousand, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 174.01 Thousand shares worth around $354.99 Thousand, which represents about 0.3% of the total shares outstanding.