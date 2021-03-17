In the last trading session, 1,649,207 shares of the Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.38, and it changed around $1.67 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $999.17 Million. VIOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.99, offering almost -32.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.79% since then. We note from Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VIOT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT): Trading Information

Instantly VIOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.92 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.363 over the last five days. On the other hand, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 0.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 518.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 378.66 day (s).

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 479.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.57% of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd shares, and 32.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.75%. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd stock is held by 24 institutions, with Serenity Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 2.81 Million shares worth $14.47 Million.

FIL LTD, with 5.49% or 1.84 Million shares worth $9.47 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 375000 shares worth $1.93 Million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 32.76 Thousand shares worth around $245.04 Thousand, which represents about 0.1% of the total shares outstanding.