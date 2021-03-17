In the last trading session, 1,058,810 shares of the Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were traded, and its beta was 3. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.18, and it changed around -$0.49 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24 Billion. TUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.59, offering almost -41.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.36% since then. We note from Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 942.04 Million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TUP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP): Trading Information

Although TUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $28.39 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.1611 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -0.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUP is forecast to be at a low of $31 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) projections and forecasts

Tupperware Brands Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.82 percent over the past six months and at a 45.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +500% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.3%. Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 747.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12% per year for the next five years.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.12% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, and 77.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.5%. Tupperware Brands Corporation stock is held by 244 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.17% of the shares, which is about 7.52 Million shares worth $243.64 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

FMR, LLC, with 14.86% or 7.37 Million shares worth $238.56 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 4260828 shares worth $128.17 Million, making up 8.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 3.16 Million shares worth around $102.36 Million, which represents about 6.37% of the total shares outstanding.