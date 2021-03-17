In the last trading session, 1,121,795 shares of the The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) were traded, and its beta was 2.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $768.92, and it changed around $10.66 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.43 Billion. TTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $972.8, offering almost -26.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $136, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.31% since then. We note from The Trade Desk, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 918.76 Million.

The Trade Desk, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Trade Desk, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD): Trading Information

Instantly TTD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $805 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.069 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $857.06, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $257 and a high of $1074. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) projections and forecasts

The Trade Desk, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +79.86 percent over the past six months and at a -16.5% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -14.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215.97 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. to make $253.83 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $160.66 Million and $139.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.8%. The Trade Desk, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 118.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 27% per year for the next five years.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of The Trade Desk, Inc. shares, and 76.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.21%. The Trade Desk, Inc. stock is held by 783 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.93% of the shares, which is about 3.8 Million shares worth $3.05 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 6.84% or 2.91 Million shares worth $2.33 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1180689 shares worth $945.73 Million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 947.92 Thousand shares worth around $759.28 Million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.