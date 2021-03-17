In the last trading session, 1,545,030 shares of the TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.5 Million. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.02, offering almost -105.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.2% since then. We note from TD Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 704.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 Million.

TD Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG): Trading Information

Instantly GLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.32 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.1404 over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 43.61 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2961.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLG is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +2961.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2961.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.3%. TD Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -76.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.27% of TD Holdings, Inc. shares, and 0.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.42%. TD Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 89.29 Thousand shares worth $141.97 Thousand.

Invesco Ltd., with 0.08% or 61.48 Thousand shares worth $97.75 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 73232 shares worth $178.69 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 38.57 Thousand shares worth around $94.1 Thousand, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.