In today’s recent session, 17,026,231 shares of the STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.23 Million. SSKN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.84, offering almost -44.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.93% since then. We note from STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 146.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 289.58 Million.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SSKN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN): Trading Information Today

Instantly SSKN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.8 on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 30%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.12 over the last five days. On the other hand, STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 133.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 103.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SSKN is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +153.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.69 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to make $6.85 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.9 Million and $6.73 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.1%. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.57% of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. shares, and 72.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.59%. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.87% of the shares, which is about 4.68 Million shares worth $7.03 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Kent Lake Capital, LLC, with 4.91% or 1.66 Million shares worth $2.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 525713 shares worth $788.57 Thousand, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 83.71 Thousand shares worth around $125.57 Thousand, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.