In the last trading session, 1,050,866 shares of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $15, and it changed around -$1.03 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49 Billion. SBLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.4, offering almost -9.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.27% since then. We note from Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SBLK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): Trading Information

Although SBLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.40 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.0917 over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 555.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 455.11 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBLK is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) projections and forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +121.89 percent over the past six months and at a 1258.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.2%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +278.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 352.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.1%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $174.35 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to make $196.86 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $105.55 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 158.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.17% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, and 56.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.54%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 39.3% of the shares, which is about 39.01 Million shares worth $344.42 Million.

Jefferies Group Inc, with 7.19% or 7.13 Million shares worth $63Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1009100 shares worth $10.71 Million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 373.95 Thousand shares worth around $3.97 Million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.