In the last trading session, 1,074,481 shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.34, and it changed around $0.57 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.89 Billion. ZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.4, offering almost -33.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.22% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 Million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ZI as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI): Trading Information

Instantly ZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $49.77 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.0239 over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.44, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZI is forecast to be at a low of $57 and a high of $72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36.62% per year for the next five years.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, and 95.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock is held by 166 institutions, with Carlyle Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 99.77% of the shares, which is about 93.22 Million shares worth $4.5 Billion.

FMR, LLC, with 8.48% or 7.92 Million shares worth $381.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3919071 shares worth $189.02 Million, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held roughly 3.47 Million shares worth around $167.44 Million, which represents about 3.72% of the total shares outstanding.