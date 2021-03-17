In today’s recent session, 8,526,674 shares of the NRG Energy, Inc.(NYSE:NRG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.89, and it changed around -$6.55 or -0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.08 Billion. NRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.08, offering almost -19.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.03% since then. We note from NRG Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 Million.

NRG Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NRG as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NRG Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG): Trading Information Today

Although NRG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -15.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $44.08 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0973 over the last five days. On the other hand, NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.45, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 36.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRG is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +59.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) projections and forecasts

NRG Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +37.73 percent over the past six months and at a 193.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +116.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.2%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.39 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. to make $2.68 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.02 Billion and $2.65 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.1%. NRG Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -86.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -12.7% per year for the next five years.

NRG Dividend Yield

NRG Energy, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 05 – May 10, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1.3. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.31% per year.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of NRG Energy, Inc. shares, and 97.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.78%. NRG Energy, Inc. stock is held by 685 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.91% of the shares, which is about 29.15 Million shares worth $1.09 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.02% or 17.17 Million shares worth $644.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6772518 shares worth $254.31 Million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam Equity Income Fund held roughly 6.28 Million shares worth around $205.63 Million, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.