In the last trading session, 2,795,136 shares of the New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.11, and it changed around $11.63 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.45 Billion. NFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.9, offering almost -21.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.04% since then. We note from New Fortress Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 440.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 548.39 Million.

New Fortress Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NFE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Fortress Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE): Trading Information

Instantly NFE has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $57.00 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.2601 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.32 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NFE is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) projections and forecasts

New Fortress Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +66.49 percent over the past six months and at a 66.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +150% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 138.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 138.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $145.7 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect New Fortress Energy Inc. to make $220.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.75 Million and $74.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 195.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. New Fortress Energy Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -248.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NFE Dividend Yield

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 – May 07, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.9 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.9% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.55% of New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, and 39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.89%. New Fortress Energy Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Great Mountain Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 20.57% of the shares, which is about 34.7 Million shares worth $1.86 Billion.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 7.94% or 13.4 Million shares worth $718.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2340000 shares worth $125.4 Million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 1.99 Million shares worth around $71.75 Million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.