In the last trading session, 1,493,603 shares of the SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.44 Million. SEAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -182.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.51% since then. We note from SeaChange International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 665.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

SeaChange International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SEAC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SeaChange International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC): Trading Information

Instantly SEAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.37 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.1552 over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 553.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 302.52 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 49.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEAC is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) projections and forecasts

SeaChange International, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +32.67 percent over the past six months and at a -590% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -176.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -68%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. to make $5.21 Million in revenue for the quarter ending April 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $19.31 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -76%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.9%. SeaChange International, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.51% of SeaChange International, Inc. shares, and 27.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.19%. SeaChange International, Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.44 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.67% or 1.01 Million shares worth $1.41 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 601750 shares worth $580.93 Thousand, making up 1.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 500.96 Thousand shares worth around $375.72 Thousand, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.