In the last trading session, 1,082,405 shares of the Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.9, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $514.09 Million. NEW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.39, offering almost -110% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.64% since then. We note from Puxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 445.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 493.93 Million.
Puxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NEW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Puxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW): Trading Information
Although NEW has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.80- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0359 over the last five days. On the other hand, Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) is -0.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 166.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day (s).
Puxin Limited (NEW) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Puxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 47.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Puxin Limited shares, and 9.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.51%. Puxin Limited stock is held by 39 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.77% of the shares, which is about 2.42 Million shares worth $14.06 Million.
Morgan Stanley, with 1.51% or 1.32 Million shares worth $7.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 30000 shares worth $174.6 Thousand, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF held roughly 24.46 Thousand shares worth around $154.84 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.
