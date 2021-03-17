In the last trading session, 5,306,345 shares of the Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.62 Million. PFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.55, offering almost -6.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.625, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.9% since then. We note from Profire Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 401.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 392.35 Million.

Profire Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PFIE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Profire Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE): Trading Information

Although PFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.52 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.25 over the last five days. On the other hand, Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 48.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFIE is forecast to be at a low of $1.55 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +106.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. to make $4.15 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.44 Million and $4.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.97%. Profire Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21% per year for the next five years.

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33% of Profire Energy, Inc. shares, and 44.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.68%. Profire Energy, Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 2.58 Million shares worth $2.2 Million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 4.92% or 2.36 Million shares worth $2.01 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2085380 shares worth $1.78 Million, making up 4.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held roughly 1.39 Million shares worth around $1.18 Million, which represents about 2.9% of the total shares outstanding.