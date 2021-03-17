In the last trading session, 1,372,919 shares of the Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.57, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.62 Billion. PRCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.41, offering almost -24.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.24% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 Million.

Porch Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRCH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Porch Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.59 for the current quarter.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH): Trading Information

Instantly PRCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.03 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.0533 over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRCH is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Porch Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.18% of Porch Group Inc. shares, and 26.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.43%. Porch Group Inc. stock is held by 53 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.04% of the shares, which is about 4.11 Million shares worth $58.6 Million.

Falcon Edge Capital, LP, with 4.32% or 3.52 Million shares worth $50.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.