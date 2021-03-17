In today’s recent session, 2,019,368 shares of the Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:PARR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.08, and it changed around -$0.56 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $864.68 Million. PARR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.18, offering almost -25.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.43% since then. We note from Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 449.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 316.12 Million.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PARR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR): Trading Information Today

Although PARR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.18 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.1605 over the last five days. On the other hand, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PARR is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) projections and forecasts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +121.57 percent over the past six months and at a -72.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -28.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $913.06 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. to make $1.04 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.2 Billion and $515.3 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.9%. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.77% of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. shares, and 94.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.64%. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Chai Trust Co LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 24.16% of the shares, which is about 13.05 Million shares worth $182.39 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.9% or 7.51 Million shares worth $104.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2473995 shares worth $34.59 Million, making up 4.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 Million shares worth around $17.68 Million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.