In the last trading session, 2,826,389 shares of the Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.77, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.75 Million. SFTW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.47, offering almost -62.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.41% since then. We note from Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SFTW as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW): Trading Information

Although SFTW has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.78 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0375 over the last five days. On the other hand, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 455.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 247.49 day (s).

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (SFTW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. shares, and 59.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.92%. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8% of the shares, which is about 3.16 Million shares worth $33.1 Million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC, with 5.08% or 2.01 Million shares worth $21.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 711562 shares worth $7.45 Million, making up 1.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 166.84 Thousand shares worth around $1.75 Million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.