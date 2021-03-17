In today’s recent session, 2,203,986 shares of the NOV Inc.(NYSE:NOV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.31, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.7 Billion. NOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.5, offering almost -14.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.71% since then. We note from NOV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.46 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 Million.

NOV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NOV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NOV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Trading Information Today

Instantly NOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.18 on Friday, Mar 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0853 over the last five days. On the other hand, NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOV is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) projections and forecasts

NOV Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +34.34 percent over the past six months and at a 16.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -134.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -750% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect NOV Inc. to make $1.35 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.88 Billion and $1.5 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30%. NOV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.9% per year for the next five years.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of NOV Inc. shares, and 100.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.98%. NOV Inc. stock is held by 647 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 44.12 Million shares worth $605.81 Million.

Pzena Investment Management, LLC, with 10.18% or 39.52 Million shares worth $542.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 23766567 shares worth $199.64 Million, making up 6.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 10.99 Million shares worth around $150.96 Million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.