In today’s recent session, 4,627,533 shares of the Momo Inc.(NASDAQ:MOMO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.5, and it changed around -$1.32 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31 Billion. MOMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.69, offering almost -59.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.23% since then. We note from Momo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 Million.

Momo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MOMO as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Momo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO): Trading Information Today

Although MOMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.34 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0372 over the last five days. On the other hand, Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is -0.2% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

Momo Inc. (MOMO) projections and forecasts

Momo Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +15.6 percent over the past six months and at a -36.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.1%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -46.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -22.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.4%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $565.51 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Momo Inc. to make $513.62 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $669.85 Million and $512.97 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 99.9%. Momo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.67% per year for the next five years.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.15% of Momo Inc. shares, and 69.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.48%. Momo Inc. stock is held by 414 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.28% of the shares, which is about 13.95 Million shares worth $194.7 Million.

Overlook Holdings Limited, with 4.51% or 7.6 Million shares worth $106.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 2087357 shares worth $31.31 Million, making up 1.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.09 Million shares worth around $31.31 Million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.