In the last trading session, 1,157,494 shares of the Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.5, and it changed around -$0.99 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.66 Billion. MRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.24, offering almost -7.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.01% since then. We note from Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 Million.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MRVI as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVI is forecast to be at a low of $42 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -6.8% per year for the next five years.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. shares, and 49.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.29%. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with GTCR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 33.97% of the shares, which is about 27.65 Million shares worth $775.48 Million.

D1 Capital Partners, LP, with 7.29% or 5.93 Million shares worth $166.34 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1884982 shares worth $52.87 Million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.74 Million shares worth around $48.91 Million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.