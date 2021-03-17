In today’s recent session, 4,938,295 shares of the Lloyds Banking Group plc(NYSE:LYG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.49 Billion. LYG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.31, offering almost -0.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.91% since then. We note from Lloyds Banking Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.52 Million.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LYG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG): Trading Information Today

Instantly LYG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.31- on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0156 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.37, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 3.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYG is forecast to be at a low of $1.95 and a high of $2.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10%. Lloyds Banking Group plc earnings are expected to decrease by -64.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -10.3% per year for the next five years.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, and 1.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.43%. Lloyds Banking Group plc stock is held by 233 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 42.54 Million shares worth $83.38 Million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.17% or 29.26 Million shares worth $57.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1844768 shares worth $2.6 Million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $1.48 Million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.