In the last trading session, 2,437,317 shares of the Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.85, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $495.79 Million. KNDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -154.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.32% since then. We note from Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.14 Million.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KNDI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI): Trading Information

Although KNDI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.28- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0355 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) is -0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.38, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -65.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNDI is forecast to be at a low of $2.38 and a high of $2.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -65.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.9%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -23.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.71% of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares, and 5.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.71%. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.5% of the shares, which is about 6.04 Million shares worth $41.66 Million.

Citigroup Inc., with 1.72% or 1.09 Million shares worth $7.54 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 7231996 shares worth $64.36 Million, making up 11.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 454.5 Thousand shares worth around $3.14 Million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.