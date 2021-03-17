In the last trading session, 1,752,008 shares of the Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) were traded, and its beta was 0.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.83, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.96 Million. KALA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.68, offering almost -87.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.48% since then. We note from Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KALA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA): Trading Information

Instantly KALA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.09- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.044 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 164.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KALA is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +525.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) projections and forecasts

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2 percent over the past six months and at a -8.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -25.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -11.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 431%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.26 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $5.69 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.07 Million and $730Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 297.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 679.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.7%. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 81.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.29%. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 17.67% of the shares, which is about 10.87 Million shares worth $73.73 Million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 8.88% or 5.47 Million shares worth $37.05 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3450000 shares worth $23.39 Million, making up 5.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $7.01 Million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.