In today’s recent session, 5,262,551 shares of the JD.com, Inc.(NASDAQ:JD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $83.86, and it changed around -$1.9 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.02 Billion. JD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.29, offering almost -29.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.61% since then. We note from JD.com, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.24 Million.

JD.com, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 36 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. JD.com, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD): Trading Information Today

Although JD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $94.40 on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0602 over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

JD.com, Inc. (JD) projections and forecasts

JD.com, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +11.97 percent over the past six months and at a 22.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29.23 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to make $38.09 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.91 Billion and $28.26 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.6%. JD.com, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 574.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.03% per year for the next five years.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.07% of JD.com, Inc. shares, and 47.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.29%. JD.com, Inc. stock is held by 1131 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.86% of the shares, which is about 51.65 Million shares worth $4.54 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.12% or 41.78 Million shares worth $3.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 12952447 shares worth $1.06 Billion, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 11.28 Million shares worth around $919.93 Million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.