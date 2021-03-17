In the last trading session, 2,817,837 shares of the iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) were traded, and its beta was 0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.31, and it changed around $2.17 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $122.48 Million. ISUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.24, offering almost -110.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.27% since then. We note from iSun, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 616.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 Million.

iSun, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ISUN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iSun, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN): Trading Information

Instantly ISUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.28 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.1324 over the last five days. On the other hand, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 516.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 382.3 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 43.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ISUN is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +43.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.2%. iSun, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -129.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Biggest Investors

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.58% or 137.33 Thousand shares worth $817.11 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 94900 shares worth $564.66 Thousand, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 33.79 Thousand shares worth around $201.04 Thousand, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.