In today’s recent session, 3,380,544 shares of the Infosys Limited(NYSE:INFY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.93, and it changed around -$0.4 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.37 Billion. INFY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.18, offering almost -1.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.29% since then. We note from Infosys Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.29 Million.

Infosys Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 8 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended INFY as a Hold, whereas 33 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Infosys Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY): Trading Information Today

Although INFY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.37 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0131 over the last five days. On the other hand, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.98 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.55, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INFY is forecast to be at a low of $17 and a high of $28.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) projections and forecasts

Infosys Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +46 percent over the past six months and at a 12.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.57 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Infosys Limited to make $3.61 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.2 Billion and $2.94 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 145%. Infosys Limited earnings are expected to increase by 10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

INFY Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.7 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.7% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.54% per year.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Infosys Limited shares, and 18.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.02%. Infosys Limited stock is held by 565 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 52.46 Million shares worth $889.22 Million.

GQG Partners LLC, with 0.98% or 41.74 Million shares worth $707.53 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS International Growth Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 10061704 shares worth $153.14 Million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.17 Million shares worth around $155.38 Million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.