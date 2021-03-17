In today’s recent session, 33,900,519 shares of the Immatics N.V.(NASDAQ:IMTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.11, and it changed around $3.48 or 0.3% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $949.29 Million. IMTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -21.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.69% since then. We note from Immatics N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 122.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 132.35 Million.
Immatics N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IMTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Immatics N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.46 for the current quarter.
Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX): Trading Information Today
Instantly IMTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.42 on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.4% year-to-date, but still up 0.406 over the last five days. On the other hand, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).
Immatics N.V. (IMTX) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Immatics N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 311.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 50.21% per year for the next five years.
Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.06% of Immatics N.V. shares, and 37.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.86%. Immatics N.V. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4% of the shares, which is about 2.51 Million shares worth $27.13 Million.
Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 3.97% or 2.5 Million shares worth $26.98 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1406000 shares worth $14.59 Million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 800Thousand shares worth around $8.63 Million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.
