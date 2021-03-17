In the last trading session, 1,039,939 shares of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) were traded, and its beta was -0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.31, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.99 Million. AIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.3, offering almost -86.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.74% since then. We note from AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 985.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 Million.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AIM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM): Trading Information

Instantly AIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.38- on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.0596 over the last five days. On the other hand, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 174.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIM is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +224.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 116.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AIM ImmunoTech Inc. to make $150Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50Million and $330Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 600%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -54.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.3%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.47% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares, and 6.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.78%. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 998.82 Thousand shares worth $1.79 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.41% or 572.13 Thousand shares worth $1.02 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 555233 shares worth $993.87 Thousand, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 272.2 Thousand shares worth around $552.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.67% of the total shares outstanding.