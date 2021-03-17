In the last trading session, 1,546,572 shares of the Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.03, and it changed around -$1.46 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $488.63 Million. HOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.47, offering almost -72.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.94% since then. We note from Holicity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 Million.

Holicity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HOL as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Holicity Inc. (HOL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Holicity Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Holicity Inc. shares, and 6.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.83%. Holicity Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 1.33 Million shares worth $13.49 Million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 3.91% or 1.17 Million shares worth $11.87 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 190982 shares worth $1.93 Million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 66.76 Thousand shares worth around $674.94 Thousand, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.