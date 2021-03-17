In the last trading session, 1,015,836 shares of the Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.85 Million. AUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.3, offering almost -73.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76% since then. We note from Golden Minerals Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 Million.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN): Trading Information

Although AUMN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.759 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0643 over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is -0.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day (s).

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.1%. Golden Minerals Company earnings are expected to decrease by -29.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Golden Minerals Company shares, and 29.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.93%. Golden Minerals Company stock is held by 39 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.34% of the shares, which is about 5.43 Million shares worth $4.13 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.64% or 1.03 Million shares worth $784.92 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4693586 shares worth $3.57 Million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 1.03 Million shares worth around $784.92 Thousand, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.