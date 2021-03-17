In today’s recent session, 9,070,489 shares of the Zynga Inc.(NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.84, and it changed around -$0.47 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.68 Billion. ZNGA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.32, offering almost -25.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.46% since then. We note from Zynga Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.66 Million.

Zynga Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ZNGA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA): Trading Information Today

Although ZNGA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.47 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.97%. The company’s shares are currently down 0% year-to-date, but still down -0.0106 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.99, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZNGA is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +52.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26%. Zynga Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.61% per year for the next five years.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.85% of Zynga Inc. shares, and 77.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.19%. Zynga Inc. stock is held by 585 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.63% of the shares, which is about 93.42 Million shares worth $922.07 Million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 7.42% or 80.33 Million shares worth $792.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 28963124 shares worth $285.87 Million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 24.3 Million shares worth around $239.83 Million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.