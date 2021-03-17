In today’s recent session, 127,000,000 shares of the Zhongchao Inc.(NASDAQ:ZCMD) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $1.01 or 0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.66 Million. ZCMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -85.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.82% since then. We note from Zhongchao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 323.6 Million.

Zhongchao Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ZCMD as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD): Trading Information Today

Instantly ZCMD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 55.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.09 on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.6879 over the last five days. On the other hand, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Zhongchao Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.24% of Zhongchao Inc. shares, and 0.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.15%. Zhongchao Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 13Thousand shares worth $22.1 Thousand.