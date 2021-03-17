In today’s recent session, 2,250,490 shares of the Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.53, and it changed around $1.63 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.42 Million. TAOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15, offering almost -19.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 85.16% since then. We note from Taoping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 281.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 Million.

Taoping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TAOP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Taoping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP): Trading Information Today

Instantly TAOP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.47 on Wednesday, Mar 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.39% year-to-date, but still up 0.1912 over the last five days. On the other hand, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 1.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 525.77 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 206.18 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -4.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -4.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.8%. Taoping Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -310.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23% per year for the next five years.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.21% of Taoping Inc. shares, and 1.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.7%. Taoping Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Symmetry Peak Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.63% of the shares, which is about 155Thousand shares worth $440.2 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.72% or 68.6 Thousand shares worth $194.82 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.