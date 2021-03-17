In the last trading session, 1,081,948 shares of the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) were traded, and its beta was 2.5. Most recently the company’s share price was $3, and it changed around -$0.35 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.72 Million. IPDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -85.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.67% since then. We note from Professional Diversity Network, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 515.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 Million.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IPDN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN): Trading Information

Although IPDN has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.47- on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.107 over the last five days. On the other hand, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is -0.1% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 167.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 51.13 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1100% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPDN is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1100% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1100% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.9%. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 85.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.23% of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. shares, and 0.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.22%. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 48.18 Thousand shares worth $124.78 Thousand.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.11% or 13.91 Thousand shares worth $36.02 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 48176 shares worth $124.78 Thousand, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.69 Thousand shares worth around $12.68 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.