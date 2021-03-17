In the last trading session, 2,722,977 shares of the Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.83, and it changed around $0.89 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.5 Million. MDLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.9, offering almost -215.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.8, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.29% since then. We note from Medley Management Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.28 Million.

Medley Management Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MDLY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Medley Management Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY): Trading Information

Instantly MDLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.57 on Tuesday, Mar 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.0487 over the last five days. On the other hand, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 239.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDLY is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +239.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 239.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Medley Management Inc. to make $8.31 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in May 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -27.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.2%. Medley Management Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.01% per year for the next five years.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.21% of Medley Management Inc. shares, and 17.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.07%. Medley Management Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with American Financial Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 57.91 Thousand shares worth $462.7 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 2.43% or 16.27 Thousand shares worth $129.99 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 5386 shares worth $43.03 Thousand, making up 0.8% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.71 Thousand shares worth around $29.63 Thousand, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.