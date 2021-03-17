In the last trading session, 1,607,510 shares of the Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.23, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.23 Million. MDRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.13, offering almost -174.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.81% since then. We note from Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 609.17 Million.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MDRR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR): Trading Information

Although MDRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.80- on Thursday, Mar 11 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.0878 over the last five days. On the other hand, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 56.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MDRR is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) projections and forecasts

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +92.24 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +71.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.3%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. to make $3.07 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $2.52 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -112.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MDRR Dividend Yield

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 22, 2019. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 18.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.46% of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares, and 2.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3%. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 43.98 Thousand shares worth $95.88 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.79% or 38.14 Thousand shares worth $83.13 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 12929 shares worth $30.25 Thousand, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 611 shares worth around $1.33 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.