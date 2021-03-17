In the last trading session, 2,084,477 shares of the GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.32, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.06 Billion. GSAH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.66, offering almost -47.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.99% since then. We note from GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GSAH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH): Trading Information

Although GSAH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.40 on Wednesday, Mar 10 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.03 over the last five days. On the other hand, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day (s).

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares, and 42.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.85%. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock is held by 60 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.6% of the shares, which is about 4.95 Million shares worth $53.97 Million.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with 5.3% or 3.98 Million shares worth $43.36 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 941519 shares worth $10.26 Million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 643.2 Thousand shares worth around $7.01 Million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.