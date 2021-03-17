In the last trading session, 1,695,148 shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.04, and it changed around -$1.12 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.45 Billion. CUK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.19, offering almost -4.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.55% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 Million.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CUK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK): Trading Information

Although CUK has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.19 on Monday, Mar 15 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.0212 over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.88 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day (s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.86, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -9.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $10.79 and a high of $33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +37.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to decrease by -405.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.4% per year for the next five years.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 12.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.93%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 108 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 51.23% of the shares, which is about 4.67 Million shares worth $87.48 Million.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, with 18.33% or 1.67 Million shares worth $31.3 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 128398 shares worth $1.52 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio held roughly 26.21 Thousand shares worth around $309.27 Thousand, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.